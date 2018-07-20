Voluntary fishing closures in place for several rivers near Summit County

Due to high water temperatures and low flows, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is implementing voluntary fishing closures from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on sections of the Eagle River, Colorado River, Crystal River and Roaring Fork River. The fishing closure is effective immediately, until further notice.

Although anglers are not legally prohibited from fishing in these stretches, CPW is asking anglers to fish early in the day and find alternative places to fish until conditions improve.

Sections for the voluntary fishing closures include:

Eagle River from Wolcott downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River.

Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to Rifle.

Crystal River from Avalanche Creek downstream to its confluence with the Roaring Fork River.

Recommended Stories For You

Roaring Fork River from Carbondale downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River.

CPW will place signs along the four sections of rivers to notify anglers and encourage them to consider fishing at higher elevation lakes and streams where environmental factors are much less severe, particularly during the afternoons and evenings.

If current conditions persist, CPW may consider further fishing restrictions which could include all-day voluntary fishing closures or mandatory fishing closures.

CPW recommends anglers contact their local CPW office for the most recent information relative to fishing closures, conditions and opportunities.

For more information contact the Glenwood Springs CPW office at 970-947-2920.