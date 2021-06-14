Volunteers are needed for Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival
The High Country Conservation Center is in need of volunteers for the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival from Aug. 7-8. Positions include brewery attendant, zero waste support, check-in attendant and more.
Volunteers will receive beer or food tasting coupons as well as a discount for one day of the festival. Sign up at HighCountryConservation.org/volunteer.
