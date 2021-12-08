Volunteers needed for book sale setup at Silverthorne library
Friends of the Summit County Libraries is looking for volunteers to help set up for a book sale from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the north branch in Silverthorne, 651 Center Circle.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at SummitCountyLibraries.org.
