Volunteers needed to work in the Dillon Ranger District’s visitor center in Silverthorne

The Dillon Ranger District is seeking volunteers to work at its visitor center in Silverthorne.

According to a release from the organization, volunteers answer public inquiries about recreational opportunities in person and over the phone as well as sell maps and other items. Volunteers also have the chance to participate in events such as interpretive presentations, updating signage and checking trail conditions.

The release says that ideal volunteers should be available for four to eight-hour shifts, live in Summit County and be knowledgeable or willing to learn about the Dillon Ranger District and its recreational opportunities. The release said that start dates are flexible but that there are immediate opportunities.

“We are one of the busiest ranger district offices in the country, and we rely on volunteers to help our visitor information staff provide top-notch customer service,” Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said in a statement.

For more information about this opportunity, contact Marissa Herzog, Dillon Ranger District visitor information specialist, at marissa.herzog@usda.gov or call 970-468-5400.