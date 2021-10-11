Warrior Xpress provides restaurant delivery services in Summit County

Warrior Xpress drivers Matt Mudgett, left, and Sebastian Crain pose for a photo in Breckenridge. Warrior Xpress is a veteran-owned delivery service serving small towns in Colorado.

Sebastian Crain/Courtesy photo

Warrior Xpress is a small, veteran-owned delivery company serving small towns in Colorado, and Breckenridge happens to be the company’s biggest market.

Dusty Beckman, owner and founder of Warrior Xpress, said he worked for a different delivery company that served Breckenridge. After it went bankrupt, and Beckman earned some money from selling his house, he saw an opportunity to start his own business to replace what Breckenridge had lost.

From July through September, Beckman said Warrior Xpress delivered about 3,600 orders in Breckenridge.

“We don’t typically see summer being that busy, but it’s just a different environment now,” Beckman said. “Prior to COVID, we only had like seven restaurant partners, and now we have like 23.”

The company opened in March 2018, and after being open in Breckenridge for a few months, Beckman said he tried to expand to Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne with little success. The business still has a presence in the northern part of the county, but it hasn’t been operating since Sept. 1 due to a lack of drivers and business. Beckman said he is hoping to reopen service in the area around Thanksgiving.

While competition with big delivery companies like DoorDash and GrubHub was always a concern for Beckman, he said residents and business owners in smaller towns prefer to work with smaller businesses like his. He said he has about 20 drivers who work in Breckenridge.

“We try to make it so that the drivers are getting at least 10 orders a shift so that they’re making good money,” Beckman said.

Sebastian Crain has been driving for Warrior Xpress since November 2018 and has now taken on a leadership role for the business within Summit County. He teaches skiing in winter and is grateful to have work year-round with Warrior Xpress.

“Frankly, I’m just kind of like the guy that takes care of everything in Summit County,” Crain said. “Whether that be restaurant relationships, expanding into new markets, hiring drivers, fixing tech issues — really anything and everything that we need somebody actually here in town to do, that’s what I do.”

When he started with the company, Crain said he could see how eager its leadership was to serve small towns in Colorado.

“I immediately realized how great of an opportunity it would be financially and also just getting the chance to serve people and promote people who have local businesses,” Crain said. “… We’re so stoked to be able to serve Summit County and promote local businesses.”

Kirk Coult, owner of Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar in Breckenridge, said his restaurant has a large takeout market and needed a reliable provider to run deliveries. He’s been working with Warrior Xpress for two or three years now.

“We do a lot of to-go orders and a lot of delivery orders, and Warrior really filled a niche for us on the delivery,” Coult said. “It’s just a really good, solid company.”

Coult said his restaurant simply isn’t set up to run deliveries in-house, which they have tried to in the past. He said there’s a lot that goes into it, especially in the winter with severe weather, and that hiring an outside company was the smarter, more convenient way to go.

“It’s benefited us by increasing our volume of delivery orders and customer reorders,” Coult said. “It means we don’t have to worry much about the delivery department. … We just have to make sure the food is prepped and ready for the driver when he comes to pick it up.”

Beckman is still expanding his business’s reach with a new location coming to Glenwood Springs by the end of October. He also opened service in Estes Park in February. Crain said he hopes to see the business continue expanding within Breckenridge, dipping its toe into grocery delivery, too.

“I’m a small business, so I take these things personally,” Beckman said. “If something goes wrong with their order, please let us know. I’m not going to leave you hanging and upset. I work for my restaurant partners, and I like to make sure everybody has a good feeling about them and a good feeling about us.”

When customers place an order at WarriorXpress.com , or on the company’s app for Apple and Android users, Beckman said it is sent to the restaurant, and the customer is provided with live updates on the progress of the order. Delivery service in Breckenridge is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.