Wassail Days, 10 days of holiday celebrations, return on Friday to Frisco

Wassail Days return to Frisco from December 1-10. This weeklong celebration of all things winter features a holiday tree lighting along with 600 luminaries on Frisco's Main Street, Santa visits, breakfast with Santa, a Wassail Night at the Museum, a soup competition with a side of tubing and more.

Schedule

Friday, December 1

5-7 p.m.: Carolers will make their way up and down Main Street filling the town with good cheer and holiday music.

5:30 p.m.: This year's Frisco Holiday Tree Lighting will feature Wassail and spiced wine sales benefiting the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, a special guest dressed in red, 600 luminaries, handcrafted fire pits from Fire on Demand and a candlelit holiday sing along with carolers at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo.

Saturday, December 2

Recommended Stories For You

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Santa Visits- Santa will visit with boys and girls at the Frisco Historic Park Museum to find out what their fondest wishes are for the holiday season. Santa loves it when parents bring their cameras and take pictures of Santa with the kids.

4-6 p.m.: Frisco Nordic Center Passholder Appreciation Party- Frisco Nordic Center passholders are invited to a happy hour celebration with free food and drinks at the Frisco Nordic Center lodge.

Sunday, December 3

4-6 p.m.: The Soup Cup Classic will be held at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Local restaurants and amateur cooks will duke it out for the titles of best professional soup and best amateur soup respectively. Guests will be the judges as they sample soup and vote for their favorite professional and amateur soups. $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under includes all-you-can-eat soup tastings, two beverages (New Belgium beer for guests over 21) and unlimited tubing during the event (a $50 combined value per person). Tickets are available online at WassailDays.com until noon on Sunday, December 3, and then tickets will be available starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge.

Monday, December 4

4-6 p.m.: The Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill will be offering free 30 minute tubing sessions- weather and snow condition dependent. Reservations are strongly recommended and may be made by calling 970-668-2558.

Tuesday, December 5

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Nordic ski and snowshoe on the Frisco Nordic Center trails for free. Rentals are also free while supplies last. This is an exceptional opportunity to check out cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the beautiful Frisco Nordic Center. Please call 970-668-2570 with any questions.

6-8 p.m.: Santa's Calling – From November 23 to December 5 at noon, Frisco Town Hall, Frisco Adventure Park, Frisco Historic Park, Summit County Public Library, Summit County Preschool, Frisco/Copper Information Center, Little Bear Boutique and Stork and Bear Clothing Company will all be accepting call requests from boys and girls who want to talk to Santa about their holiday wishes. Requests may also be made online at WassailDays.com. On Tuesday, December 5 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Santa will be calling all the boys and girls on his call list.

Wednesday, December 6

5:45 p.m.: Frisco Cup 3k- Nordic skiers of all abilities are invited to the first Nordic race of the season at the Frisco Nordic Center. This night ski is a fun and friendly competition, and all racers will receive a finish time, cup of soup and an adult beverage. Pre-registration is $15 and day of registration is $20. Registration is available at FriscoNordic.com.

Thursday, December 7

2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Two Below Zero Sleigh Rides at the Frisco Nordic Center will be offering free 30 minute horse drawn sleigh rides. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 970-453-1520.

Friday, December 8

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Wassail Night at the Museum – Guests are invited to experience a cozy winter evening at the Frisco Historic Museum with an afterhours celebration. This free event features wassail, cookies, stories and music to be enjoyed in the Museum, which will be decked out for the holidays.

Saturday, December 9

8:30-11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa – This breakfast at the Holiday Inn with the holiday's favorite big guy benefits the Summit County Preschool. It is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required and may be made at FriscoBreakfastWithSanta.com or by calling 970-668-5508 ext. 1.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Santa Visits – Santa will visit with boys and girls at the Frisco Historic Park Museum to find out what their fondest wishes are for the holiday season. Santa loves it when parents bring their cameras and take pictures of Santa with the kids.

Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 is the last day fill up the "12 Sips of Wassail" card at participating shops and restaurants.

Visit WassailDays.com for more information. For more information about the Town of Frisco, visit TownofFrisco.com or contact the Frisco-Copper Information Center at 800-424-1554.