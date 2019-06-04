Waste Connections announces purchase of Timberline Disposal and Recycling

Timberline Disposal and Recycling has been purchased by Waste Connections, according to a news release from the company.

An international waste-collection company, Waste Connections, has purchased Timberline Disposal and Recycling, according to a news release.

Details of the sale were not disclosed. However, the company said it has “hit the ground running,” and Timberline’s customers shouldn’t notice any difference in their services from the sale to Waste Connections because it will continue to offer all the same services and contracts under the banner of Timberline Disposal and Recycling.

Waste Connections offers solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in markets across the U.S. and Canada. It also offers intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

The sale follows last year’s merger involving three waste-management companies operating in Summit County, including Timberline Disposal, Talking Trash and Rocky Mountain Cabana.