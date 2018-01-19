Waste Management holding food drive for FIRC through Jan. 29

Waste Management is holding a food drive to benefit the Family and Intercultural Resource Center. The drive will run through Jan. 29 and will replenish FIRC's pantries with needed supplies for the rest of the winter. Waste Management will also donate $100 to FIRC's food pantry for every box of supplies filled by Jan. 29.

Collection points for canned food and personal items will be available at Safeway and Vitamin Cottage in Frisco as well as City Market in Dillon. Waste Management will also accept donations at their site at 314 Third Street in Silverthorne.

The following items are needed:

• Baby diapers and wipes

• Baking supplies

• Canned Fruit

• Canned meat

• Canned vegetables

• Cereal

• Oatmeal

• Peanut butter

• Personal care items: shampoo and toothpaste

"We know that the late snow season takes a big toll on our neighbors and this seemed like a great way for Waste Management to help," said Jeb Hensley, district manager at Waste Management of Colorado. "My team serves the community every day by keeping it clean and green. This is another opportunity for us to support our Summit County neighbors."

In a press release, FIRC's food bank coordinator Jonnah Glassman said they appreciated Waste Management's support.

"At FIRC, we rely on our neighbors and community partners, like Waste Management, to help us deliver vital services to Summit County families," Glassman said. "This food drive will help us restock our shelves and help local families struggling with hunger. Every donation makes a difference to a family in need."