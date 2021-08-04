Waste Management pledges to plant 10,000 trees in White River National Forest

Waste Management asked its employees to pledge to live sustainability at work and home, and for every pledge, the company plans to plant a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

The company will be planting 10,000 Engelmann spruce and lodgepole pine seedlings in the White River National Forest to reestablish native species following the lack of natural regeneration since the Gutzler Fire, which burned nearly 1,000 acres of land north of Vail in 2017.

In total, Waste Management plans to plant 50,000 trees across the U.S., including in California’s Sierra National Forest and Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.