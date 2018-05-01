Water and climate experts will discuss health of Colorado’s waterways at the State of the River Meeting
May 1, 2018
The Colorado River District will be holding its 25th annual State of the River Meeting at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Wednesday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. Experts widiscuss the amount of water expected to flow into the local reservoirs from snow melt and forecast how conditions may affect the rise and fall of reservoir levels and the amounts and timing of water to be released to the rivers over the upcoming season.The program is recommended for all water users, providers, irrigators, anglers and reservoir and river enthusiasts. Russ Schumacher, Colorado's newly named state climatologist, will be giving the keynote speech.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and social time, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.
