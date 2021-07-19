Watson Avenue to close for maintenance overnight
Watson Avenue in Breckenridge will close to access from Park Avenue from 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, for maintenance on sanitation lines.
The transit station will still be accessible from the Main Street side of Watson Avenue.
Bus operations will be impacted as drivers will have to go through Main Street to access the station.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.