Weekly case numbers plummet as county appears headed for level green

Dr. PJ Perrinjaquet, of High Country Healthcare, administers a vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at the Summit Stage bus depot in Frisco on March 19. The county’s vaccination clinics no longer require preregistration.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,671. No new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total at 136 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 74.2 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 77.5 cases per 100,000 residents from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 4.8%, which is down 0.9 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are down with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 10 days of decline last week.

Summit County is currently in level yellow on the localized dial. To move forward on the dial into level blue, the county would need an incidence rate of 250 or lower and 60% of residents would need to be fully vaccinated. Right now, the county is on track to skip over level blue and move into level green on Wednesday, May 5, so long as the incidence rate does not exceed 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Once the county moves to a less restrictive level on the dial, it will not move backward unless hospitalizations surge.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage , 72.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 54.6% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 75.4% have been fully vaccinated.

The county is no longer asking individuals to preregister at CoMasVax.org to be vaccinated. While individuals are still able to preregister and get an appointment, neighborhood pods are open to walk-ins, as well. A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported three outbreaks this week at the following locations:

Three cases at Breckenridge Distillery in Breckenridge

Two cases at REI in Dillon

Four cases at Spencer’s Restaurant in Breckenridge

School quarantines

Summit School District reported no quarantines over the week.