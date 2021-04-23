Westbound I-70 repaving expected to begin next month

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Silverthorne will be repaved beginning in May.

The work, which is expected to begin in the first week of the month, will cover about 5 miles from mile markers 203 to 207, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The project includes replacement of deteriorating portions of three concrete bridge decks, including the westbound I-70 on-ramp at Exit 205 in Silverthorne. According to CDOT, the work will help prevent potholes from forming where the on-ramp meets I-70. About 15,402 feet of guardrail also will be replaced to help prevent slope erosion, according to the release.

The work, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Monday nights and ending Friday mornings, will close one lane of westbound I-70. Weekend work is not expected at this time. Additional closures and traffic delays are possible. The eastbound lanes of I-70 will not be affected.

The project is expected to be completed in late fall.