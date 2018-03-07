“What Will Summit County’s Winters be like in 2050?” climate change presentation at CMC Breck on March 15

Climate change has become one of the most discussed and examined science topics in the news lately. The global effects of warming temperatures are apparent from frequent large wildfires in the Western U.S. to Delaware-sized icebergs breaking away from the Antarctic ice shelf. But what are the local effects of climate change? What will Summit winters look and feel like in 2050? Those questions are the focus of a presentation about climate change hosted by the High Country Conservation Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and NOAA research scientist Klaus Wolter on March 15.

In a press release, the HC3 notes that Colorado is one of the fastest warming states in the country, with snowpack melt beginning 15 to 30 days earlier than normal. Colorado's average temperature has risen 2 degrees over the past 30 years, and climate model project another 2.5 to 6.5 temperature rise by 2050.

"We hear a lot of talk about climate change, but we don't often get to hear about how it is going to impact Summit County and our mountain communities," said Jen Schenck, executive director of HC3. "I am very excited that Klaus Wolter is speaking, as he is going to talk about Summit and the mountains and how it could affect ski seasons and winter in Summit."

Issues related to climate change and the local environment, such as drought, wildfires and the mountain pine beetle will also be discussed at the presentation, which will be free to the general public.

The presentation will take place at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 15.