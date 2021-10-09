Where to get a flu shot in Summit County

It’s that time of year again: As winter approaches and people start to gather indoors more, Summit County public health officials are encouraging community members to not only get a COVID-19 vaccine but also a flu shot.

On the county’s website , there’s a complete list of flu vaccine clinics for the season. Most clinics require appointments ahead of time, but some allow walk-ups, including Walgreens and Safeway. Walmart does not require an appointment.

All of the clinics are available Monday through Friday. The following clinics have weekend availability: City Market in Breckenridge and Dillon, Safeway, Target and Walmart.

In addition, the county is also partnering with various organizations to host flu shot clinics throughout the next month or so. Summit County Nurse Manager Lauren Gilbert said her department plans to roll out an online registration form for these clinics in the next few days.

Upcoming flu shot clinics

6-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Father Dyer community dinner, 310 Wellington Road in Breckenridge

5-7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Dillon Valley East Clubhouse, 1113 Straight Creek Drive in Dillon

5-7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Swan Meadow Village Clubhouse, 687 Royal Coachman Blvd., Unit 176 in Dillon

5-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Elks Lodge community dinner, 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne

For more information about these clinics, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/262/immunizations .