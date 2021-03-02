White House art competition opens to Summit County students

Summit County high school students have a chance for their artwork to be featured in the U.S. Capitol building as part of the third annual Congressional Art Competition.

Rep. Joe Neguse announced the launch of the competition in a news release Tuesday, March 2. Students have through April 23 to submit their artwork to Jill Grano at jill.grano@mail.house.gov .

The winning artwork will be displayed in the halls of the Capitol building for a year. According to the news release, the competition accepts only two-dimensional art pieces, including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed-media art, computer-generated art and photographs.

The artwork must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches tall and 4 inches deep after being framed. Those who win the competition must send the artwork to Washington already framed.