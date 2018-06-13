White River, Dillon enact fire restriction

The White River National Forest and the Town of Dillon have joined Summit, Eagle, Garfield and Mesa counties to enact Stage I fire restrictions. The restrictions prohibit setting open fires in undeveloped, undesignated areas, as well as fireworks (which are always banned in national forests) and use of certain equipment, such as chainsaws, outdoors.

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable). The full list of restrictions are listed below:

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.