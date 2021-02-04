White River National Forest acquires land from Summit County to preserve Continental Divide trail

The White River National Forest has taken on 22 parcels of land along the Continental Divide between Grays Peak and Georgia Pass in an effort to preserve the ridgeline and public access to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, according to a news release. The U.S. Forest Service acquired the land from Summit County government.

“Summit County specifically acquired the approximately 120 acres of mining claims beginning in 2009, with the specific goal of transferring the claims to the U.S. Forest Service to support the trail,” the release stated.

Summit County Open Space and Trails Director Brian Lorch said in the release that the transfer of the properties to the Forest Service “ensures permanent legal access” to the Continental Divide trail and will preserve habitat for mountain goats, bighorn sheep, pika, marmots and Alpine vegetation.