White River National Forest employee wins top national safety award from U.S. Forest Service

White River National Forest safety and occupational health manager Lawrence Anderson was recently commended for the service he provided not just to Summit County but also the region.

Anderson received accreditation as a certified industrial hygienist from the American Board of Industrial Hygienists and was able to apply those skills and share what he learned to help increase the health and safety of all employees, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a statement.

Anderson said he was honored to receive the award and that he plans to continue serving the region and Forest Service. He thanked the management at White River National Forest and leaders at the Rocky Mountain Region for their support.

The top individual award was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region safety award ceremony. The awards were established to “recognize outstanding contributions to the agency’s safety and occupational health program goals and objectives, including the promotion and sale of healthy work environments, improved work practices, managing employee exposure and a demonstrated commitment to function as a learning organization,” National Forest representatives wrote in a news release.