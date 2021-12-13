White River National Forest pile burning planned this week
The U.S. Forest Service’s fire management personnel might begin pile burning in the White River National Forest this week.
Daily notifications will be sent once operations are confirmed. Burning may occur at Keystone Gulch, Miner’s Creek Frisco or Breckenridge.
Ignitions are expected to start at 10 a.m. each day burning occurs. Smoke and flames are likely to be visible from across Summit County. Conditions are currently favorable, with piles expected to burn and smolder unattended overnight.
This pile burning is intended to reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazardous tree and wildfire fuels reduction projects.
