White River National Forest posts over 30 jobs, some of which are based in Silverthorne
According to a release from the White River National Forest — which covers Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn, Rifle and Silverthorne — the organization is hiring over 30 full-time and seasonal positions.
The positions are based in recreation and archaeology, and the organization’s release said it hopes to fill positions during a national hiring event that ends on April 19.
Some of the open positions listed for the Dillon Ranger District in Silverthorne include recreation crew leader, recreation manager of Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area and interpretive ranger. For a complete list of open positions, visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver.
The release said that the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for hundreds of positions across the county. Applications are accepted at USAJobs.com and start dates vary depending on the position.
