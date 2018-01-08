Wild and Scenic Film Festival this weekend in Breckenridge

Tickets are now on sale for the High Country Conservation Center and Continental Divide Land Trust's annual film series on Saturday featuring environmentally inspiring movies, along with some great door prizes.

According to a news release, this year's Wild and Scenic Film Festival seeks to inspire solutions through the films "Douglas Tompkins: Wild Legacy" and "The Secrets Held in the Ice," both of which were selected to showcase the organizations' commitment to protecting the natural environment.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival also features leading activists and top filmmakers whose films explore the importance of being involved with one's community and environment, according to the release.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org or calling 970-668-5703.

The event begins with a happy hour at 6 p.m., and there will be beverages and snacks available, as well as door prizes, including Faction skis, Nordica skis, cec center passes and more.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the High Country Conservation Center and Continental Divide Land Trust. About 350 people are expected to attend. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the closing event of Ullr Festival.