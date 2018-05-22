Wildfire preparedness panel in Frisco centers around ‘Smokejumper’ book

The Summit Reads Committee will host a panel discussion Wednesday evening on wildfire preparedness. The program is the fourth and final installment of this year's Summit Reads community project.

Summit County Library Director Joyce Dierauer will lead a discussion of the book "Smokejumper," by Jason A. Ramos and Julian Smith. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, in the Buffalo Mountain Room at the Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Dr., Frisco.

"The Peak 2 and Tenderfoot 2 fires last summer served as reminders that wildfire is a very real hazard in the high country," Dierauer said. "Wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts are cost-effective strategies to reduce our vulnerabilities. We hope this book will help inspire our residents to prepare for Summit County's next wildfire."

The wildfire panel will include representatives from Summit County CSU Extension; Red, White and Blue Fire District; and Summit Fire & EMS. Topics will include household evacuation kits, defensible space, free wildfire-mitigation property inspections and more. Summit Fire & EMS will also have a wildland firefighting crew on hand, with their equipment, so that attendees can learn about their work.

Copies of "Smokejumper" are available for purchase at all branches of Summit County Library and the Next Page. The book can also be ordered through the library catalogue with a Summit County Library Card.

For more information about this program, visit http://www.summitcountylibraries.org, or contact Joyce Dierauer at 970-668-4130.