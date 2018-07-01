Wildfire updates for Park and Grand counties

Weston Pass Fire

According to authorities, the Weston Pass Fire is now at 4,138 acres with zero percent containment. It has not jumped Highway 285. Fire crews did a successful backfire Saturday night west of Highway 285 south of the Weston Pass Road (CR 22) to meet the oncoming fire. Highway 285 and Weston Pass will remain closed Sunday due to heavy fire traffic. Park County is in a countywide fire ban, that now includes a shooting ban. The fairgrounds are open with space available for livestock. Please ensure to bring adequate feed. Contact pio@parkco.us or 719-836-4306 if you need more information about this facility. An updated release is expected soon.

Chateau Fire

This is a full evacuation for Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olson Slater Creek and Ponderosa subdivisions between 8826 CR 100 and CR 102 and between CR 71 and the Teller County Line. Evacuations are mandatory and entry to evacuated areas may be denied. Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk. Woodland Park High School is being used as an evacuation shelter. Lake George arena is open for livestock.

As of Saturday, the fire was about 1400 acres in size with zero percent containment.

Sugarloaf Fire

As of late Saturday, the Sugarloaf Fire is 1,322 acres in size burning 13 miles west of Frasier in a remote area near Ute Pass. According to authorities, a smoke and air quality monitor has been installed near the Henderson Mill to detect smoke levels from the fire.

The Sugarloaf Fire is a suppression fire with the number one goal of reducing risk to the public and firefighters.

Firefighters are doing assessment work and making plans to protect public and resource values that may be affected if fire conditions change.

A Type 3 Management Team has taken over the fire. Other resources assigned include 2 Type 6 engines, 2 Type 3 Engines, a Type 3 Helicopter, and the Black Hills National Forest Fire Use Module.

Additional updates on each of these fires will be posted as more information becomes available.