Wildfire updates from across Colorado

Here is a rundown of the state of the largest wildfires currently burning across the state.

Spring Creek Fire

The Spring Creek Fire in Costilla County, which was allegedly started on June 27 by a Danish man using a fire pit, is now the second largest wildfire in state history. The fire is currently at 108,045 acres, but is at 91 percent containment. Jesper Joergensen, 52, has been charged with 141 counts of arson for the 141 homes and structures destroyed by the blaze.

Lake Christine Fire

The Lake Christine Fire near Basalt, which was allegedly started by a couple firing illegal tracer rounds at a shooting range, is currently at 6,602 acres and 54 percent containment. Over 500 firefighters, including firefighters from Summit County, were dispatched to fight the blaze. Homes are no longer at risk and mandatory evacuations have been lifted, but the fire continues to grow into the forest. Three homes, including one belonging to a volunteer firefighter, have been destroyed in the blaze.

Weston Pass fire

The Weston Pass fire south of Fairplay is currently at 13,023 acres and 83 percent containment. All mandatory evacuations have been lifted. The fire, which was started by lightning on June 28, did not damage any structures.

Sugarloaf fire

The Sugarloaf Fire in Grand County, on the border with Summit County, is still burning in the Arapaho National Forest and is at 1,280 acres and 20 percent containment. After creating fire lines to keep the fire away from structures, officials have decided to let the fire burn into the forest to clear away the massive amount of beetle killed trees and dry brush in the area. No structures are at risk.