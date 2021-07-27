Winter Plaza development to bring new dining, retail space to Frisco’s Main Street

Pedestrians walk by the future site of Winter Plaza on Tuesday, July 27. The new development is planned for Main Street in Frisco.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

A new development will soon arrive on Frisco’s Main Street, bringing additional restaurants, housing and more to the community.

Residents and visitors cruising down Main Street have likely come across a plywood and chain-link fence surrounding a construction zone sandwiched in between Bagalis restaurant and Hotel Frisco on the west end of the Pedestrian Promenade. In time, the development, known as Winter Plaza, will feature new restaurants, retail spaces, residential units and offices.

The development is located at 310 Main St. and is replacing a pair of older buildings on the lot that used to home Vinny’s Restaurant along with the Rainbow Court shops and office spaces. The new development will include a single building that should fit the space better, according to Frisco’s Community Development Director Don Reimer.

“The original plan was to do just a completely new building on the east side and then remodel the west side,” Reimer said. “During the middle of that process, I think they altered their plans and decided to redevelop the entire lot as one project, which I think makes more sense for that property.”

The approved site plan for the property includes about 16,500 square feet of total building area, featuring a contemporary design highlighted by wood and stone siding and a metal roof. Once completed, the building will stand about 35 feet tall at its highest point and — similar to the previous development on the site — the east and west wings of the structure will be separated by a courtyard with an interior hallway connecting both sides on the second floor.

The east wing, rubbing up to neighboring Bagalis, will be three stories high with four residential units on the upper floors and commercial spaces on the ground floor. The west wing, near Hotel Frisco, will be two stories with food and retail services on the ground level and professional offices on the second floor.

In total, the building will include almost 11,000 square feet of commercial space, more than 4,000 square feet of residential space, and almost 900 square feet of storage and garage space.

A rendering of the planned Winter Plaza development on Main Street in Frisco.

Rendering from town of Frisco

Exactly what eateries, shops and businesses will move into the development is still unknown as is the construction timeline. Property owner Myra Mesko of MM Properties did not reply to a request for comment on the project.

Reimer said the project has already received all of the necessary planning approvals to move forward. Officials are currently reviewing the building permit application, and the town is excited to get things moving.

“From town staff perspective, we’re certainly looking forward to getting construction underway so we can see something other than that construction fencing around that property,” Reimer said. “… I think certainly, once it does get constructed, it will be a step in the right direction and be consistent with how Main Street is evolving.”