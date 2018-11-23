Recreation/Environment

Winter vehicle season begins at White River National Forest

The White River National Forest winter motor vehicle use season began on Nov. 23 and ends on May 20, 2019. During the winter season, all wheeled vehicles (including bikes) are limited to plowed routes or designated routes open through special order. Winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps identify routes and areas designated for "over the snow" motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. Motor Vehicle Use Maps are free and available at all Ranger Districts or online. Seasonal winter closures are in place to protect road quality, public safety and to provide critical winter habitat for wildlife. Some gates may be closed earlier than anticipated due to early snow accumulation at higher elevations.

The Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area switched to winter use and "over the snow" vehicles on Nov. 8. The area will start charging fees on Saturday, Nov. 24 when grooming operations begin. Season passes are now available for purchase at the Eagle-Holy Cross and Dillon Ranger District offices for $40. Day passes will be available at Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area trailheads for $6.

Fat-tire biking is limited to plowed routes that are open to wheeled vehicles or designated routes open through special order. Currently, all trails are closed to fat-tire bikes in the winter in accordance with the White River National Forest 2011 Travel Management Plan.

More info can be found on the White River National Forest page located at Fs.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver and clicking on "Travel Management" in the spotlight section at the bottom of the page. ­— Deepan Dutta