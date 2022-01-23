Winter writing workshop coming to senior center in February
A winter writer’s workshop is coming to the Summit County Community and Senior Center at the start of February.
The workshop will focus on writing about people, places and things that have mattered in the lives of those participating in the workshop. It will go for six sessions across three months.
Those interested in participating should contact Christina Holbrook at christinajaguar@gmail.com.
