Keystone’s Wintergreen workforce housing project given green light

The Keystone workforce housing project known as the Wintergreen development has been given a green light to continue development, after the Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to grant an exemption for the subdivision. The developer, Gorman and Company, had submitted requested layout changes to the development plan, which will include a day care center, low-income housing, affordable housing for professionals and seasonal-worker housing on a 28.4-acre plot near Highway 6 in Keystone.

Kimball Crangle, president of Gorman's Colorado market, implored the board to approve the plan after almost a year of delays.

"Over the last 7 months, we lost 2 million dollars because of interest rate hikes," Crangle said. "Every day that passes, the likelihood of this project happening is reduced."

Issues the commissioners were looking to address included skier parking, bus and road access, as well as unit costs and the environmental impact of a culvert used over a waterway.

Commissioners did not offer any comment when they voted unanimously to approve the exemption, visibly weary of setting up another contentious meeting over the development.