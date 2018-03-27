Keystone’s Wintergreen workforce housing project given green light
March 27, 2018
The Keystone workforce housing project known as the Wintergreen development has been given a green light to continue development, after the Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to grant an exemption for the subdivision. The developer, Gorman and Company, had submitted requested layout changes to the development plan, which will include a day care center, low-income housing, affordable housing for professionals and seasonal-worker housing on a 28.4-acre plot near Highway 6 in Keystone.
Kimball Crangle, president of Gorman's Colorado market, implored the board to approve the plan after almost a year of delays.
"Over the last 7 months, we lost 2 million dollars because of interest rate hikes," Crangle said. "Every day that passes, the likelihood of this project happening is reduced."
Issues the commissioners were looking to address included skier parking, bus and road access, as well as unit costs and the environmental impact of a culvert used over a waterway.
Commissioners did not offer any comment when they voted unanimously to approve the exemption, visibly weary of setting up another contentious meeting over the development.
Trending In: Local
- Family of deceased inmate sues Summit County Sheriff’s Office, citing ‘shameful history’ of ignoring medical needs
- Ranked second-best new brewery by USA TODAY, Outer Range plans ‘We Almost Won!’ party
- The Board of County Commissioners will be discussing workforce housing and backcountry zoning regulations at its next regular meeting
- Summit Daily reader photos: In Summit County, the world still turns
- Breckenridge demos electric bus on the town’s busiest route
Trending Sitewide
- High Country Crime: Cops stanch Aspen’s weekend cocaine flow
- Owners welcome renters during housing crisis
- Snow expected to hit Summit County Monday afternoon; second storm will bring more snow later this week
- Reports: January sales in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco, Dillon all ahead of last year
- Treacherous mountain travel causes crashes, massive traffic as snow and spring-breakers hit roadways