Women’s festival to provide resources for health and wellness
A group of Summit County women are hosting a Women’s Immersion festival, aimed at helping improve women’s health and wellness.
The festival will be held virtually from Jan. 15-17 and will feature six presenters, who will talk about everything from herbs to tarot cards.
The presenters are all Summit County residents, including yoga and dance instructors as well as a licensed counselor and addiction therapist.
All woman are welcome to attend, according to the event’s website. Tickets range from $15 to $70 and can be purchased at MoveCreateRadiate.com/events.
