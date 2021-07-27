Work on Reach B of Swan River restoration project to begin this week

Gravel crushing work has been completed at the Swan River Restoration Project as Reach B moves into restoration work.

Photo from Summit County Open Space and Trails

Crews will start making their way to Rock Island Road to begin work on channel construction and the installation of a bridge as part of Reach B of the Swan River restoration project.

Work throughout the season will include final grading, channel construction, bank stabilization, bridge installation and initial revegetation of the site.

The pulloff at the intersection of Tiger and Rock Island roads will be used by crews to stage equipment and will be closed to overflow parking from the Tiger Trailhead.

Rock Island Road will remain open to the public throughout construction.