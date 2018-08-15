WOW! art sale takes place Sunday

Art will be on the line as Summit County's Women of Watercolor, or WOW!, readies for their annual Clothesline Art Sale for the third consecutive year.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at "The Secret Garden" at Wellington Square, on the corner of Wellington Road and Harris Street in Breckenridge.

The sale will feature unframed, original artwork at prices organizers say will blow people away.

WOW! is a membership organization of female artists who paint Colorado landscapes "en plein air" — which means "outdoors" — every summer.

As such, the annual Clothesline Art Sale will also be outdoors. The sale will last one day only, but a makeup date has been set for Aug. 26 should rain threaten the event.

Light refreshments will be served. For more about the WOW! group, visit WomenOfWaterColor.com.