Wreath and garland fundraiser to benefit Frisco Elementary
Frisco Elementary is selling holiday wreaths as a fundraiser to benefit the school’s STEM curriculum and reading programs.
People can order a Douglas fir wreath in various sizes ranging from 18 to 30 inches in diameter or garland in 25-foot lengths. The wreaths and garland are fresh, hand-tied and made in a family-owned Colorado nursery.
Orders can be placed at FriscoPTSA.com through Monday, Nov. 22. Contactless pickup will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.