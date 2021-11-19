Wreath and garland fundraiser to benefit Frisco Elementary

Frisco Elementary is selling holiday wreaths as a fundraiser to benefit the school’s STEM curriculum and reading programs.

People can order a Douglas fir wreath in various sizes ranging from 18 to 30 inches in diameter or garland in 25-foot lengths. The wreaths and garland are fresh, hand-tied and made in a family-owned Colorado nursery.

Orders can be placed at FriscoPTSA.com through Monday, Nov. 22. Contactless pickup will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4.