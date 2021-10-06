Writing workshop coming to Summit County Community & Senior Center
A three-month, six-session writers’ workshop is coming to the Summit County Community and Senior Center beginning Oct. 12.
Christina Holbrook, a Breckenridge-based writer, will be leading the workshop. She plans to focus on capturing important moments from the writers’ lives, with the goal of having three to five pieces written by the end of the workshop.
Those interested in participating can contact the center at 970-668-2940 to reserve a spot. The first meeting will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
