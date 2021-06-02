Xcel Energy offers double rebates for high-efficiency appliances

Xcel Energy is offering double rebates on high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters as well as insulation and air sealing for residential gas customers in Summit County.

The rebates are meant to incentivize people to upgrade their appliances to ones that use less energy and save money.

The double rebate amounts are:

$100 on storage tank water heaters

$600 on qualifying furnaces

$1,900 on insulation and air sealing

Summit County Xcel Energy customers who use natural gas for space or water heating are eligible for the rebates, which will be paid automatically if improvements are made by April 30, 2022, and paperwork is submitted by June 30, 2022.

The company encourages anyone looking to buy new equipment to work with a registered contractor to learn which appliances or measures are best for their home.

Applications for rebates are available XcelEnergy.com/rebates .