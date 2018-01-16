Young Composer Workshops begin Saturday, Jan. 27

Summit Music and Arts is hosting a series of workshops for young composers on begging Jan. 27.

Other Saturday workshops will be on Feb. 10 and 24, and March 10 and 17, all from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Students are welcome to attend any or all of the workshops after completing the registration process.

The workshops are free and open to musicians ages 8 to 18 who are either already composing their original music or want to learn how to compose. The workshops will address all aspects of composition for solo instruments and small ensembles, according to the nonprofit group, as well as providing opportunity for new compositions to be performed.

Registration is required with a one-time $10 administration fee. Workshop attendees will receive a $10 credit toward a composition entry in the 2018 Young Composer Competition, and this is the only fee due.

Once registration is complete, the workshops are entirely free with the support of the Slifer, Smith and Frampton Foundation and the Summit County Rotary, according to SMA.

The workshops will be held in the Strong Classroom, Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Pkwy., Silverthorne. For more, SummitMusicAndArts.org.