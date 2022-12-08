PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge

The Summit County community came together to celebrate the kickoff of the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, which pays homage to the god of snow ahead of the ski and ride season.
This year’s event is from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10. The festical kicked off with the crowning of the Ullr king and queen, an attempt to break the unofficial world record for the longest shot ski, the Ullr parade and a bonfire.
-
A man holds up a sign that says “pray for snow” as a homage to Ullr, the god of snow, during Ullr Fest in Breckenridge on Dec. 8, 2022. This year marked the 59th annual festival where locals and visitors alike celebrate Ullr ahead of another ski and ride season.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
People line up on Main Street in Breckenridge to take part in breaking the unofficial record for the world’s longest shot ski during Ullr Fest on Dec. 8, 2022.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
People line up on Main Street in Breckenridge to take part in breaking the unofficial record for the world’s longest shot ski during Ullr Fest on Dec. 8, 2022.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
-
Heather Gard and Bill Tinker wave to a crowd as they make their way down Main Street in Breckenridge during the 59th annual Ullr Fest on Dec. 8, 2022. Bill and Stephanie Tinker were crowned the Ullr king and queen, though Stephanie wasn’t able to attend the event. Their daughter, Gard, stood in for her mother.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
The Blue River Plaza is lit up during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge on Dec. 8, 2022.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
Heather Gard and Bill Tinker smile from Main Street in Breckenridge during the 59th annual Ullr Fest on Dec. 8, 2022. Bill and Stephanie Tinker were crowned the Ullr king and queen, though Stephanie Tinker wasn’t able to attend the event. Their daughter, Gard, stood in.
Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News
-
A person with a viking hat watches the bonfire that pays homage to Ullr, the god of snow. The bonfire was one of many events to kick off the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge on Dec. 8, 2022. The event celebrates Ullr, the god of snow.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
A bonfire lights up in Breckenridge near Main Street during Ullr Fest on Dec. 8, 2022. The 59th annual festical kicked off to celebrate the god of snow ahead of another ski and ride season in Summit County.
Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo
-
Bill Tinker, right, participates in the Ullr Fest shot ski in Breckenridge Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
TinkerUllr-SDN-120922-2
-
People line up on Main Street in Breckenridge to take part in breaking the unofficial record for the world’s longest shot ski during Ullr Fest on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News
-
People participate in the Ullr Fest parade in Breckenridge Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News
Show CaptionsHide Captions