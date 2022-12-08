 PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com
PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge

Staff report
  

The Summit County community came together to celebrate the kickoff of the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, which pays homage to the god of snow ahead of the ski and ride season.

This year’s event is from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10. The festical kicked off with the crowning of the Ullr king and queen, an attempt to break the unofficial world record for the longest shot ski, the Ullr parade and a bonfire.

