Locals’ Appreciation Party raises $25,000 for nonprofits

People enjoy samples of free beer, wine and spirits at the Locals’ Appreciation Party on Friday, Oct. 2. Though free, donations to nonprofits were encouraged at the First Friday event.

Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

Between the Locals’ Appreciation Party and an online auction, the town of Silverthorne and Locals Liquors recently raised more than $25,000 for area nonprofits.

The party held Friday, Oct. 2, gave people a chance to sample beer, wine and liquor for free with donations encouraged. Additionally, Locals Liquors hosted an online bourbon and whiskey auction throughout the month of September.

According to a news release, the two events raised $25,847 for Building Hope Summit County, Bristlecone Health Services, Summit Advocates, Summit Musicians Relief Fund and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s rental assistance program.