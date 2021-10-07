Locals’ Appreciation Party raises $25,000 for nonprofits
Between the Locals’ Appreciation Party and an online auction, the town of Silverthorne and Locals Liquors recently raised more than $25,000 for area nonprofits.
The party held Friday, Oct. 2, gave people a chance to sample beer, wine and liquor for free with donations encouraged. Additionally, Locals Liquors hosted an online bourbon and whiskey auction throughout the month of September.
According to a news release, the two events raised $25,847 for Building Hope Summit County, Bristlecone Health Services, Summit Advocates, Summit Musicians Relief Fund and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s rental assistance program.
