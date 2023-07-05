Locals Liquors owner Chris Carran resigns from Silverthorne Town Council

Former Silverthorne council member Chris Carran's plaque is pictured on Feb. 8, 2023. Carran resigned her council seat during a June 28, 2023 meeting.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Locals Liquors owner Chris Carran, a longtime Silverthorne resident who was elected to the town council in 2022, has resigned.

Carran, whose last council meeting was June 28, said she had no choice but to step down after selling her Silverthorne townhome and moving to a unit in unincorporated Summit County.

“You have to be a resident of the town of Silverthorne to be on Town Council,” Carran said. “I would have loved to have stayed on council, and that was one of the hardest parts of the decision to put my house up.”

Carran said the decision was driven out of a need to downsize and to help her son find a home of his own.

Following her election in April of last year, Carran has served on a council that has overseen a slew of major initiatives. Those include new short-term rental regulations, the construction of the town’s first child care center and the groundbreaking for a 135-unit workforce housing complex.

“The town has done a lot within that time frame,” Carran said. “From being able to protect employee neighborhoods through short-term rental limits whilst still allowing the town to grow … there’s just a lot of stuff that was done.”

Carran also noted the expansion of the town’s art scene with the revival of Theatre SilCo, formerly the Lake Dillon Theatre Co., as well as continued business and infrastructure investments in its downtown core.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: SummitDaily.com/newsletter

A personal favorite of Carran’s council experience was serving on the town’s scholarship committee, which this year awarded $39,000 in support for 18 high school graduates.

Carran also played a leading role in rallying the business community to raise funds for nonprofits as part of the town’s First Friday events. After joining the council, Carran helped integrate the annual Locals’ Appreciation Party into the Friday events.

This year, for its sixth iteration, the appreciation party helped raise a record-breaking $40,389 for local nonprofits.

The town’s “vision aligns with what my vision is,” Carran said, “which is knowing that this county can’t survive without the working force — without the people of all income levels and abilities and occupations and everything else.”

During a June 28 council meeting, Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist said Carran has “made such a huge impact on the community.”

“We’re going to miss you,” Sandquist added.

Carran’s resignation marks the second for the Town Council this year. In January, Mike Spry vacated his seat, stating in an email to Town Manager Ryan Hyland that he was “no longer able to represent the community in a way that I believe is necessary for the role.”

In response to questions from the Summit Daily News, Spry said he had resigned “for personal reasons,” but did not elaborate. Tanecia Spagnolia, a small business owner and member of the Rotary Club of Summit County and Summit Chamber of Commerce, was appointed in March to replace Spry.

Two Silverthorne residents who had also shown interest in succeeding Spry, Jonnah Glassman and Craig Phillips, were recently contacted by town officials and asked if they’d be interested in interviewing for Carran’s seat, according to a June 28 council memo.

Those interviews are scheduled for July 12, and an appointment could be made by council during its July 12 or July 26 meeting, the memo states.

Carran described both Glassman and Phillips as “very strong” candidates for the role who “align with how I feel we need to proceed with the town.”

Following her departure, Carran said she is confident that council members will continue to forge ahead on the town’s pressing issues, especially workforce housing and cost of living.

“That’s what the people of Silverthorne want, and that’s what council is there for,” Carran said. “You can’t make everybody happy, but I think that the direction that the town and council is going right now is consistent with the majority of the people who live and work here.”