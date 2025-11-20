Log Cabin Breakfast Burritos reopens in Dillon after relocating from Frisco
After operating in Frisco for almost four years, Log Cabin Breakfast Burritos recently relocated to 124 Main St. in Dillon.
Before opening Log Cabin Breakfast Burritos, owner Brooke Barry worked as a breakfast server for years at the Log Cabin Cafe before it closed. When it closed, she decided to purchase their salsa recipe and start a food truck.
“I started with just burritos, and over the years I’ve added my own signature menu items and built a loyal local following,” she said in an email to the Summit Daily News.
More information can be found at Bit.ly/Lcbreakfastburritos
