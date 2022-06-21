Logging to resume this week southeast of Breckenridge

The Goose Pasture Tarn Dam is pictured during construction in 2021. Rehabilitation construction will continue near the reservoir to reduce sedimentation issues.

Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy photo

Logging in Indiana Creek will resume this week to improve conditions for Breckenridge’s drinking water supply.

Southeast of Breckenridge, approximately 170 acres of forest will be harvested above Goose Pasture Tarn to reduce hazardous fuels for wildfires. The Indiana Creek Road will be realigned uphill and out of the creek bed to reduce sedimentation.

Goose Pasture Tarn and Indiana Gulch serve about 5,000 water customers within Breckenridge and surrounding areas, and the public may see logging truck traffic on Indiana Creek Road, Boreas Pass and Colorado Highway 9 between Breckenridge and Kremmling.