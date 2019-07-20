Long delays for eastbound I-70 travel Saturday evening
FRISCO — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning travelers to expect long delays heading east on Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown on Saturday evening due to traffic congestion. The total travel time between Exits 205 and 228 is an hour and a half.
The delay follows an earlier highway closure and long delays due to a semitrailer fire near Georgetown. All lanes have reopened, but the resulting congestion continues.
