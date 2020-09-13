Longtime local real estate broker revives 30+ year old company

Karyn Contino is reopening her real estate business, Executive Resorts Real Estate.

Photo from Karyn Contino

DILLON — Executive Resorts Real Estate, a real estate company that was originally founded in 1981, has reopened to help serve Summit County’s real estate market. Owner and broker Karyn Contino explained that during the COVID-19 shutdown, she had plenty of time to think and reflect and decided it was time to revive her original company.

After closing Executive Resort Real Estate’s doors about a decade ago, Contino said she already can’t keep up with the amount of people reaching out to her and has hired virtual assistants. While she plans to stay true to the business’s roots, she also plans to utilize technology more, including upping her internet marketing.

Contino’s philosophy is to try to find people homes that they will want to stay in, and doesn’t want to have someone come back to her a short time after they buy a home ready to sell. She added that she doesn’t stop communication with customers after helping them buy a home and tries to get them involved in the community.

“Unfortunately the way I do it, my people stay put for long times. It’s not profitable for me but the good news is they’re so happy that when they have friends or relatives or they meet someone who wants to be involved here that they recommend me because they know the bottom line is, I think about them first,” Contino said.

Contino said she loves real estate because it evolves and feels that the history she has in the field in Summit County helps her to continue moving forward.

She shared stories of what it was like to be a female real estate broker in Summit County in the earlier days of her career. She explained that before the streets were paved in Breckenridge, there were only 22 frost-free days each summer and summer tourism was nonexistent. Noticing gaps in the market she worked with town planners to encourage the construction of structures like three bedroom townhomes.

When the recession hit in 2008, Contino didn’t want to sell real estate that she knew wasn’t going to appreciate and knew that it would be a while before real estate would again see growth. She stepped away from real estate for some time before returning in 2012, working with firms in Summit County including Slifer Smith & Frampton before she resumed Executive Resort Real Estate.

As for restarting a business in the COVID-19 era, Contino explained that real estate in the mountains has largely avoided issues as people have been trapped in their homes during quarantine and want to be in a place like Summit County.

“Colorado is in demand and the mountains are under siege. There are just so many people that now want to be here,” Contino said.

Ed and Patty Wahtera are long-time customers of Executive Resorts Real Estate and have lived in Summit County for 17 years after skiing in the area since the mid 1960s. The Wahteras have worked with the company since 1983 on 11 transactions over the years as the Wahteras used to rent out condominiums. Ed noted that Contino has always had the Wahtera’s best interests in mind.

“You don’t do 11 transactions with someone unless you’re pleased,” he said.

Executive Resorts Real Estate can be reached at (970) 453-5600.