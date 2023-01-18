Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting

Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant during a Silverthorne Town Council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.

As a senior sergeant, Siebel will be responsible for overseeing and mentoring officers, the release states. He will also participate in active duty patrol and act as the incident commander during large-scale incidents.