Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting
As a senior sergeant the 23-year veteran of the department will be responsible for overseeing and mentoring officers.
Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
As a senior sergeant, Siebel will be responsible for overseeing and mentoring officers, the release states. He will also participate in active duty patrol and act as the incident commander during large-scale incidents.
