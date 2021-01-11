Loosey Goosey ski group hands out 2020 awards

Margaret Johnson, from left, Carol Reznikoff, Bill Hubble, Catherine Hubble and Don DeVries pose for a photo at an outdoor ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 6, for 2020 Loosey Goosey apres ski group award winners.

Photo from Don DeVries

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Summit Seniors’ Loosey Goosey apres ski group announced the recipients of its 2020 awards at a brief ceremony outside the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

The recipients of the 2020 Nancy Macey Spirit Award are Bill and Catherine Hubble of Frisco. In a statement, Loosey Goosey Chairman Don DeVries said the Hubbles exemplify Nancy Macey’s friendly, inclusive and enthusiastic spirit while working tirelessly at Loosey Goosey events. Catherine Hubble also worked earlier this year as a volunteer at the senior center.

The group’s Most Improved Skier/Boarder Award recipient was Carol Reznikoff. Fellow skiers said Reznikoff overcame previous skiing injuries and became a “mostly comfortable” bump and tree skier, according to DeVries.

In its 33rd year, the Loosey Goosey social group has more than 300 members age 50 and older. In normal years, the group meets every Thursday to ski before hosting an apres ski social gathering at the senior center afterward. The group’s programs have been suspended this year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.