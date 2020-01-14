Lord of the Mountains Church to host benefit concert

Violin-piano duo Brian Hanly and William David will perform a benefit concert at Lord of the Mountains Church on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Courtesy Lord of the Mountains Church

Brian Hanly and William David will perform a concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lord of the Mountains Church to benefit the church’s Day Services program. The concert will feature a one-hour violin and piano performance consisting of works by Rimsky-Korsakov, César Franck and Fritz Kreisler.

The concert is free to attend, but donations will be collected for the Day Services program. The program gives community members access to food, showers, telephone, laundry, computer and internet services from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the church. The program also offers vouchers for food or gas in emergencies and information about other services offered in Summit County.