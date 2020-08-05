Lord of the Mountains Church to livestream music performance

Brian Hanly is pictured playing the violin.

Photo from Jeri Hanly / Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church

Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church will host a live violin-piano duo performance at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The performance can be streamed at LordOfTheMountains.org and will feature musical works by Beethoven and Schubert. Performers are violinist Brian Hanly, who has performed throughout the U.S., Latin America, Australia and Europe; and pianist William David, who performed with the Ames Piano Quartet.

The livestream will ask viewers to make contributions by mail or online to benefit the Lord of the Mountains Day Services program. The program provides community members with food, showers, a telephone, laundry, computer and internet access as well as vouchers for food or gas in emergencies and information about food banks, community dinners and other services in Summit County.

Those who cannot view the livestream of the performance can access a recording beginning Aug. 9 at LordOfTheMountains.org.