Loss at Roaring Fork drops Summit girls lacrosse to 0-3

The Summit High School girls varsity lacrosse team defends in the season opener vs. Battle Mountain on May 8 in Breckenridge.

Photo by Ashley Low

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team lost 21-1 at Roaring Fork on Thursday, May 14, to drop to 0-3 on the season

Freshman Ella Rader scored the lone goal for the Tigers. In net, senior Sydney Mullins registered 13 saves.

With seven games remaining in the season, the Tigers are next scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Eagle Valley.

Boys lacrosse, girls soccer games postponed due to COVID-19

The Friday, May 14, home opener soccer game for the girls varsity program was postponed due to a COVID-19 quarantine with the visiting Palisade Bulldogs team. Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery said a rescheduled date is yet to be determined.

The Tigers girls soccer team (0-2) will play at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Battle Mountain before it’s scheduled to host Eagle Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

The Summit boys lacrosse team also postponed games this week due to COVID-19 protocol. Summit’s schedule has been reworked in advance of its return to competition at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home versus Vail Mountain School, a rematch of the 0-1 Tigers’ only game thus far this season.