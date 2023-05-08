Love the outdoors and want to give back? From trail improvements to willow planting, volunteer opportunities are plentiful this summer.
The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will hold a party on May 23 from 5-8 p.m. at The Pad in Silverthorne to go over volunteer opportunities available over the summer.
The party includes live music, light snacks, a cash bar and giveaways. No sign up is required.
To honor National Trails Day, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is partnering with REI and will be working on the Tenderfoot Trail System in Dillon on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, May 27, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will partner with Summit County government and Blue River Watershed Group to participate in willow planting along the Swan River in Breckenridge. Project work involves walking along the banks and planting locally harvested willow stakes in the outside bends of the channel.
For more information, call (970) 262-3449 or visit FDRD.org.
