Love the Summit auction extended through May 7

Rachel Halteman, a fitness instructor at Studio b Dance Center in Frisco, performs a routine April 21. Owner Lauren Hitchell has placed several classes on the online auction managed by the Summit Chamber of Commerce.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The Love the Summit auction, which was organized by the Summit Chamber of Commerce to support local small businesses, has been extended through Thursday, May 7. The auction is for any business in Summit County to sell products, gift cards and services during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants can continue to bid on items until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Chamber Membership Director Cheri Ryan wrote in an email that she would begin connecting the winners of items that already have been sold or closed with the businesses that provided the products this week.

The page also accepts donations to local organizations such as The Summit County Cares Campaign. The auction can be viewed at LoveSummitCO.com.